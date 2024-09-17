DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.78.
DKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 5th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $38.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 1.80.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.
