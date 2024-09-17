Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Up 22.8% in August

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,200 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 262,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,222.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DPZUF opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43.
