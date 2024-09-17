Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Up 22.8% in August

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,200 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 262,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,222.0 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPZUF opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

