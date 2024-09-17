Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,954,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,853,000 after purchasing an additional 361,545 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 309,820.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 154,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 154,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $329,792,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.94.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.