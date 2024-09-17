Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,694,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 534,961 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.54% of Republic Services worth $329,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,254,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,494,714,000 after acquiring an additional 101,518 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Republic Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,909,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,757,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,602,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $205.41 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.23 and a 52-week high of $208.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.39.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 37.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

