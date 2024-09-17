Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,444,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,664 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $346,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $79.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.35. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $245.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

