Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,129,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,319 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $482,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 215,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,258,000 after acquiring an additional 18,833 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,881.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMP opened at $445.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.63 and a 1 year high of $450.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.44. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

