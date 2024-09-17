Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 987,489 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,697,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 987,489 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $384,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 95,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 54,562 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,869,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $459,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.41.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

