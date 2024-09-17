Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 244,285 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,925,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 244,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.05% of Arch Capital Group worth $396,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares during the period. Gladstone Capital Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,887,000 after buying an additional 478,570 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,017,000 after buying an additional 1,216,080 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 431,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,851,000 after buying an additional 21,332 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $114.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $114.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

