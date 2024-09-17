Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,681,620 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,087,115 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681,620 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $340,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,408,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,070,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 24,954.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,730,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $92,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,952,805,000 after buying an additional 2,618,740 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $97,889,000 after buying an additional 1,338,371 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.