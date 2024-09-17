Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,695,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 170,464 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.44% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $449,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $94.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.15. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $88.46 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.