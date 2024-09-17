Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 13,631 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,074,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $429,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 47,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE AVB opened at $232.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.83 and a 200-day moving average of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.45 and a 52-week high of $236.26.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $908,026.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVB shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.12.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

