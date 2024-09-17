Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $29.00. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $27.91. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.19 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 496.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 42.2% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

