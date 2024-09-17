Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 370.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,453 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Diageo by 2,939.9% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 39,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 899,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Diageo by 2.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,106,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,504,000 after buying an additional 23,435 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Diageo by 50.2% during the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Trading Up 0.6 %

DEO opened at $132.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.96 and a 200-day moving average of $135.73. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $119.48 and a 52-week high of $161.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.