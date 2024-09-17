Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Diaceutics (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.11) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.85% from the company’s current price.
Diaceutics Stock Performance
LON:DXRX opened at GBX 133.50 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 9.92. The firm has a market cap of £112.75 million, a PE ratio of -6,675.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 128.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 117.54. Diaceutics has a 1-year low of GBX 82 ($1.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 136 ($1.80).
About Diaceutics
