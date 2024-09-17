Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Diaceutics (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.11) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.85% from the company’s current price.

Diaceutics Stock Performance

LON:DXRX opened at GBX 133.50 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 9.92. The firm has a market cap of £112.75 million, a PE ratio of -6,675.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 128.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 117.54. Diaceutics has a 1-year low of GBX 82 ($1.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 136 ($1.80).

Get Diaceutics alerts:

About Diaceutics

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

Receive News & Ratings for Diaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.