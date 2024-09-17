DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,644 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 319,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 319,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after buying an additional 28,293 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,444,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 206,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.72. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.