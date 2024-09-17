DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $335,000 Investment in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 223.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 373.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BELFB shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Capmk raised Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $76.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.58. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.71%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

