DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.7% of DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

