DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Has $506,000 Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 102.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

