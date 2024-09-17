DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Planning LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $6,916,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $8,896,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $9,878,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $924.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $878.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $516.57 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $897.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $835.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total transaction of $15,547,105.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,556,910 shares in the company, valued at $88,033,404,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 451,900 shares of company stock worth $418,732,178 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

