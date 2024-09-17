Denali Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Graham makes up approximately 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Graham worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,990,000 after acquiring an additional 20,629 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,741,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 31.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,160,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 80.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

NYSE GHC opened at $784.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $757.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $738.72. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $563.39 and a 52-week high of $822.18. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $12.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

