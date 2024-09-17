Denali Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,202 Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,202 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,999,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,900,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 523.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,966 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,746,000 after acquiring an additional 63,784 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 350,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,951,000 after acquiring an additional 62,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $411,308,000 after buying an additional 61,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMR. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMR opened at $209.65 on Tuesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $452.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.05 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 13.52%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 20.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

