Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 9,000 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Sylvamo comprises 1.7% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Sylvamo worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sylvamo by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,830,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,771,000 after acquiring an additional 138,655 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sylvamo by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sylvamo in the 1st quarter worth about $586,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sylvamo by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 123,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 28,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Sylvamo by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 159,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 21,026 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLVM opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.09. Sylvamo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $81.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.40. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

