Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 7,300 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Koppers during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers during the second quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Koppers by 237.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Koppers in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Koppers

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $208,063.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Stock Down 0.5 %

KOP stock opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.96. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $781.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Koppers had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $563.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.89%.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

