Denali Advisors LLC Has $840,000 Stock Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of QCR worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in QCR in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QCR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of QCR in a report on Monday, July 29th.

QCR Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.95. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.83 and a 52 week high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $150.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.20 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.58%.

QCR Company Profile

(Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.