Denali Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,342 shares during the quarter. Century Communities comprises 1.8% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Century Communities worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,269,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 793,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,610,000 after acquiring an additional 409,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Century Communities by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after acquiring an additional 73,991 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $4,632,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,275,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Century Communities news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,128,989.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,858.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $4,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,275,527.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCS opened at $103.74 on Tuesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $107.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.02 and its 200-day moving average is $88.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 11.54%.

CCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

