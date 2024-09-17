Denali Advisors LLC Buys 6,600 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Alexander’s worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,988,000 after purchasing an additional 57,951 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $244.17 on Tuesday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $247.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 12.66 and a quick ratio of 12.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is 86.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alexander’s from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

