DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Up 24.0% in August

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

DeNA Price Performance

DNACF stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. DeNA has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Get DeNA alerts:

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $217.99 million for the quarter. DeNA had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DeNA will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DeNA

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers social games for PC browsers; AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.