Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $117.71 and last traded at $116.76. 3,625,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 10,354,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.40.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,140,496 shares of company stock worth $722,588,749 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

