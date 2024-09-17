Delek US (NYSE:DK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DK. TD Cowen cut their price target on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.27.

Delek US Stock Performance

NYSE DK opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Delek US has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Delek US will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is -82.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,393.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,950.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter worth about $22,833,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,806,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,341,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 37.2% during the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 876,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,693,000 after acquiring an additional 237,734 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 627.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 266,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 229,992 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

