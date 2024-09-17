Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Lowered to $147.83 at Stifel Nicolaus

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $887.00 to $147.83 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DECK. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $30.83 to $30.56 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $31.11 to $33.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.56 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.61 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $23.89 to $28.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.06.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 2.1 %

DECK stock traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,669. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.93.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 31.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,756,760.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,923,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,751,448,000 after buying an additional 464,020 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,505,000 after acquiring an additional 200,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,814,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 231.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,316,000 after purchasing an additional 163,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 216,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,855,000 after purchasing an additional 102,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.