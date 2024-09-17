DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVA. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $9,928,336.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at $17,286,243.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,137,038.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,601 shares of company stock valued at $17,525,449 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,320,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,161,000 after acquiring an additional 145,711 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,895,000 after buying an additional 27,660 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,504,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in DaVita by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 548,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,476,000 after buying an additional 213,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,076,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVA opened at $165.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.27. DaVita has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $166.02.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DaVita will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

