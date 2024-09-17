DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance
DAVIDsTEA stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. DAVIDsTEA has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $3.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DAVIDsTEA
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.