Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $29,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 66,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 94,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 9.3% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Danaher by 81.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 14,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $276.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.25 and a 200-day moving average of $256.67. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.94.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

