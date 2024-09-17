Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Caden Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Danaher by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 139,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 572,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,524,000 after buying an additional 55,908 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $2,614,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $4,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.94.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $276.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $199.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.67. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

