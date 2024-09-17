Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 9,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 10,577 shares.The stock last traded at $497.82 and had previously closed at $486.90.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $671.44 million, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $452.44 and its 200-day moving average is $399.84.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 62.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the second quarter worth $210,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 115.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Daily Journal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Daily Journal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

