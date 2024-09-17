CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.7 %

CyberArk Software stock opened at $273.40 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $152.03 and a 12-month high of $293.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

