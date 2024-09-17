CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Short Interest Update

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the August 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 483,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.19. 54,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,910. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -427.19 and a beta of 1.11. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $152.03 and a 52-week high of $293.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.42.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $100,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYBR

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.