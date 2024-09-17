CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Short Interest Update

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the August 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 483,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.19. 54,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,910. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -427.19 and a beta of 1.11. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $152.03 and a 52-week high of $293.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.42.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $100,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

