CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Short Interest Update

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the August 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 483,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
CyberArk Software Stock Performance
Shares of CYBR traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.19. 54,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,910. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -427.19 and a beta of 1.11. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $152.03 and a 52-week high of $293.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.42.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYBR
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CyberArk Software
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- What Buybacks and Lower Rates Could Mean for Restaurant Brands
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.