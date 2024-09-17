Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Short Interest Up 22.7% in August

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,400 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 229,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 249,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW stock traded up $3.24 on Tuesday, reaching $315.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,226. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $190.64 and a 12-month high of $318.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

