Critical Review: Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) & Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ)

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) and Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fluence Energy and Gauzy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluence Energy 1 3 15 0 2.74 Gauzy 0 0 3 1 3.25

Fluence Energy presently has a consensus target price of $26.63, indicating a potential upside of 21.11%. Gauzy has a consensus target price of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 133.12%. Given Gauzy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gauzy is more favorable than Fluence Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluence Energy $2.14 billion 1.84 -$69.62 million ($0.39) -56.38 Gauzy $89.75 million 1.98 -$79.27 million N/A N/A

This table compares Fluence Energy and Gauzy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fluence Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Gauzy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fluence Energy and Gauzy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluence Energy -1.10% -4.05% -1.37% Gauzy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gauzy beats Fluence Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence. Its energy storage products include Gridstack Pro, a large-scale front-of-the-meter application; Gridstack, a front-of-the-meter application; Sunstack, a DC-coupled energy storage product for DC-coupled solar + storage projects; Edgestack, for smaller-scale commercial and industrial use cases; and Ultrastack, for critical system requirements of distribution and transmission networks. The company also provides engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance services; and digital applications. It serves independent power producers, developer, utilities, and other generators. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

