Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Short Interest Up 5.3% in August

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,300 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the August 15th total of 217,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 144,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anand Buch sold 20,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $100,659.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 548,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,362.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Anand Buch sold 20,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $100,659.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 548,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,362.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $107,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 439,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,466.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,903 shares of company stock valued at $545,862. Company insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crexendo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXDO. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in Crexendo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter valued at $113,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crexendo Trading Down 0.7 %

Crexendo stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.20 and a beta of 1.19. Crexendo has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Crexendo had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that Crexendo will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Crexendo from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

See Also

