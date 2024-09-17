Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on October 11th

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Crest Nicholson Price Performance

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 197.90 ($2.61) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 152.70 ($2.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 272.40 ($3.60). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 230.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 220.75. The firm has a market cap of £507.26 million, a PE ratio of -1,977.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.70) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 175 ($2.31) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 229.40 ($3.03).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

