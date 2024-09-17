Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Mizuho

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.70.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CRGY opened at $10.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.45 and a beta of 2.26.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $653.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -240.00%.

Insider Activity at Crescent Energy

In other Crescent Energy news, Director Michael Duginski purchased 9,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,233.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 201,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,480.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,294 shares of company stock worth $131,297. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 618.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 186.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

