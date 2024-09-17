Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRDO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $27.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.22 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $36.80.

In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $276,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,885,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,908,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $276,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,885,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,908,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 143,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $3,704,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,529,738 shares in the company, valued at $65,140,753.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 981,190 shares of company stock valued at $29,481,347 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,658,000 after buying an additional 111,957 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,642,000 after buying an additional 262,659 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $892,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $522,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.