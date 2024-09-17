Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Purchased by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Credo Technology Group worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,664 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $22,535,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 290.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,184,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 881,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $17,847,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.22 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $1,511,950.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,498,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,116,568.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $1,511,950.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,498,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,116,568.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 112,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $3,596,987.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,273,320.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 981,190 shares of company stock valued at $29,481,347. 23.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRDO. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.