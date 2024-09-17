Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Short Interest Up 17.0% in August

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,300 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 208,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Credito Emiliano Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDEFF remained flat at C$9.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.14. Credito Emiliano has a 1-year low of C$9.95 and a 1-year high of C$9.95.

About Credito Emiliano

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Finance, Treasury, and Corporate Centre, and Other segments.

