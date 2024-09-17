Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Short Interest Up 17.0% in August

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,300 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 208,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Credito Emiliano Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CDEFF remained flat at C$9.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.14. Credito Emiliano has a 1-year low of C$9.95 and a 1-year high of C$9.95.
About Credito Emiliano
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Credito Emiliano
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Credito Emiliano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credito Emiliano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.