Credicorp Ltd. Announces Annual Dividend of $2.91 (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 2.9084 per share by the bank on Friday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Credicorp has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years. Credicorp has a dividend payout ratio of 44.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Credicorp to earn $21.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Credicorp Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BAP traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.23. 131,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,409. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $116.42 and a 52 week high of $180.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Credicorp

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.15). Credicorp had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Credicorp will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

