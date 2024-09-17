Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,811 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $110.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.49 and a 200-day moving average of $107.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $110.87.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

