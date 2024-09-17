Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Makes New $604,000 Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,304 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 100.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 52.6% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Trading Up 2.3 %

WSO stock opened at $487.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $478.22 and its 200 day moving average is $459.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.58 and a 12-month high of $520.41.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Watsco

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.