Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 675.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $94.82 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $100.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

