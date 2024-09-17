Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $308.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.35. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $309.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

